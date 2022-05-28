Azerbaijan starts execution of presidential decree on pardon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Azerbaijan has started the implementation of the pardon decree signed by the country's President Ilham Aliyev on May 27, Trend reports.

As a consequence of reviewing pardon applications of numerous convicted individuals, members of their families, the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, as well as human rights organizations addressed to the President of Azerbaijan, 213 people have been granted clemency on the basis of humanist principles following the Presidential Order.

These people were pardoned in recognition of their personality, medical state, marital status, the nature and degree of public danger of committed crimes, as well as the term of serving sentences and behavior during this period.

Some 168 people punished with deprivation of liberty were released after serving a specified period of time, while the unserved part of the punishment 36 people was reduced by half. Three people sentenced to conditional imprisonment were released from punishment, whereas six people sentenced to restriction of freedom – from the unserved part of the sentence.