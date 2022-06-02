Azerbaijan to play big role in global gas production – TotalEnergies company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijan will play a big role in world gas production, Managing Director and Country Chair at TotalEnergies Azerbaijan Regis Agut said at 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has great potential to expand gas supplies. Today, gas supplies from Azerbaijan through the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) are in the spotlight. The resources in Caspian Sea are also huge," Agut said.

According to him, the joint project of TotalEnergies with State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Absheron will play an important role in this regard.

"Our project with SOCAR also has a very low level of emissions, but even more investment in decarbonization is required," Agut added.