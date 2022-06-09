Section 907 has not impeded US ability to provide critical security assistance to Azerbaijan – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The section 907 is still in effect, it is still in place, but It has not deterred or in any way impeded US ability to provide critical security assistance to Azerbaijan, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger said during a briefing, Trend reports.

“The assistance we’ve provided has been focused on helping Azerbaijan secure its southern border. We’ve provided scanners, training to enable Azerbaijani customs and border officials to stop the flow of illegal narcotics or any other items that might be smuggled. We’ve seen significant seizure of narcotics, we’ve seen those seizures go up as we have provided equipment and training to Azerbaijani customs and border officials. We’ve also provided assistance to help Azerbaijan increase its maritime awareness in the Caspian Sea to be able to monitor what’s happening in its part of the Caspian to prevent illegal activities and to protect the critical energy infrastructure that exist offshore, the oil wells, the gas wells, pipelines that are bringing Azerbaijani oil and gas to western markets. Right now through the Southern Gas Corridor Azerbaijani gas is going to Italy helping to diversify Europe’s energy sources. I am very optimistic about the opportunity that Armenia and Azerbaijan have to reach a lasting peace. We are making progress,” he said.