Famous foreign travelers start trip to Azerbaijan's liberated territories (PHOTO)

KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, June 16. The trip of famous foreign travelers to the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] has begun, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

A total of 24 world-famous travelers from Denmark, Germany, the US, Singapore, Ukraine, Turkiye, Spain, Hungary, India, and Sweden are taking part in the trip.

After visiting the Azikh cave in the Khojavand district, the delegation will visit Shusha. In the afternoon, travelers will visit the ruins of Aghdam city destroyed during the Armenia occupation, as well as become familiarized with the restoration work in the liberated areas.

A trip to Kalbajar and Lachin districts is planned for June 17.