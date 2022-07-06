Azerbaijan, Pakistan to cooperate on employment, social protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree approving the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on cooperation in the areas of labor, employment and social protection, signed in Baku on May 25, 2022, Trend reports.

Following the entry into force of the MoU indicated in Part 1 of the Decree, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan will ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan will submit a notification to Pakistan's government on implementing domestic procedures required for the additional agreement to enter into force.