Azerbaijan supports Türkiye in energy security – Turkish ambassador

Politics Materials 7 July 2022 16:39
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Türkiye and Azerbaijan are two fraternal countries located between East and West, which develop relations in all areas, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci said, Trend reports.

The ambassador made the remark within the framework of Diplomacy week on ‘Azerbaijan’s peace and creativity initiatives in post-war period’ carried out jointly with Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and ADA University in speech to the participants of Diplomacy week on ‘Türkiye-Azerbaijan Alliance Relations after Shusha declaration, new regional realities, and role of Türkiye in reconstruction and development of Karabakh.

Bagci also pointed out that Azerbaijan supports Türkiye in matters of energy security.

"Azerbaijan has built gas pipelines that supply gas to Europe through Türkiye," Bagci added.

