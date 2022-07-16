Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar direction subjected to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. From 04:00 to 04:50 July 16th the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorja settlement of the Basarkechar district of the state border using small arms of various calibers subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Zeylik settlement of the Kalbajar district, Trend reports citing Defense Ministry.

As a result of the adequate retaliatory measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units the opposing side was suppressed.