Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign one more Memorandum of Understanding (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. A delegation led by Minister of Family and Social Services of the Republic of Türkiye Derya Yanik, paying a visit to Azerbaijan, got acquainted with the activities of the DOST Center (Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security), the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The guests familiarized themselves with the No.1 DOST Center and its service process.

Moreover, DOST centers provide citizens with 154 types of services in labor, employment, social security, disability, and other fields.

DOST centers' services have been used by 313,000 people within six months, and by 500,000 people over the entire period of their activity.

The delegation has been informed of DOST centers' soonest coverage of entire Azerbaijan.

Afterwards, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and Turkish Ministry of Family and Social Services.

The MoU is aimed at developing social welfare projects for persons with disabilities, the elderly, children, women, war veterans, and families of martyrs, as well as exchanging knowledge, experience, and improving services.