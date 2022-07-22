Every Azerbaijani must participate in restoration of liberated lands - official

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. Every Azerbaijani has a moral responsibility for restoring the heritage in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, Board Chairman of the Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev said on July 22 at the first International Media Forum on "Global trends and new challenges in mass media" in Shusha city, organized by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, Trend reports.

"Every Azerbaijani must participate in the process of restoring the liberated lands. I would like to suggest the Media Development Agency hold joint discussions with the Karabakh Revival Fund on how we can contribute to this together," Hajiyev noted.

"We are still faced with double standards in the media, and it’s necessary to work on eliminating this," he added.