Azerbaijan holds consistent position on normalization talks with Armenia – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Azerbaijan holds a consistent position on the normalization talks with Armenia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov in Tashkent on August 2, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan offered Armenia normalizing relations on the basis of the principles of international law. This is the key to security, stability, and prosperity in the South Caucasus," Bayramov said.

According to him, the common history, culture, and values ​​based on strong ties and strategic partnership between the Azerbaijani, Turkish, and Uzbek governments provide the basis for the development of relations between the three countries.