BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Both friends and enemies should know that Azerbaijan is not alone, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"We received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of fraternal Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov at the conference of ambassadors.

The Shusha Declaration further strengthened our union.

Both friends and enemies should know that Azerbaijan is not alone," he wrote.