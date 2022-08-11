Remains of Armenian MI-8 helicopter found in Azerbaijan's Khojavand (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 18:56

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. The remains of an MI-8 helicopter belonging to the Armenian Armed Forces have been found on the territory of Tugh village, Khojavand district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, as a result of the investigation, it was established that the helicopter was shot down with a crew on board on October 18, 2020 by Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the Second Karabakh War.