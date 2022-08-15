...
"Masters of Artillery Fire" contest with participation of Azerbaijani team kicks off (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 15 August 2022 17:35 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. A preliminary stage of the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest has begun as part of the "International Army Games-2022" at Kazakhstan’s Otar Military Base, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, during this stage, the participant teams overcoming various obstacles on the route at armored combat vehicles performed firing tasks using mortars, grenade launchers and small arms.

In the first stage, Azerbaijani artillerymen, having shown professionalism, destroyed all the targets with exact fire.

