Azerbaijani State Border Service does not determine state border - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The State Border Service is not a structure determining the state border despite its being represented in the commission on delimitation of Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, Deputy Head of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant-General Abbas Khalilov said at a press conference on August 16, Trend reports.

"The duties of the State Border Service include the implementation of the tasks assigned to it and the decisions adopted. We are ready to carry out our responsibilities at the high level," Khalilov noted.