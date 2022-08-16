...
Azerbaijan takes part in drawing for “Sniper Frontier” contest within “International Army Games-2022” (PHOTO)

16 August 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The drawing procedure for the first stage of the “Sniper Frontier” contest being conducted as part of the “International Army Games-2022” in Yazd city, Iran, was held, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, the order of fulfilling the contest's first stage and its episodes was determined, and the teams were divided into groups by stages at the ceremony attended by delegations of the participating countries and members of the Board of Referees.

The “Sniper Frontier” contest will last until August 27.

