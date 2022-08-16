...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani pavilion at "House of Friendship" within “International Army Games-2022” arousing great interest among visitors (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 16 August 2022 17:26 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani pavilion at "House of Friendship" within “International Army Games-2022” arousing great interest among visitors (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The Azerbaijani pavilion established at the "House of Friendship" organized as part of the "International Army Games-2022" at the Alabino training ground in Moscow arouses great interest among visitors, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, in the exhibition’s Azerbaijani section, the participating representatives and guests are watching with interest the exhibits, reflecting the history, culture, traditions, and way of life of the Azerbaijani people.

Azerbaijani pavilion at "House of Friendship" within “International Army Games-2022” arousing great interest among visitors (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani pavilion at "House of Friendship" within “International Army Games-2022” arousing great interest among visitors (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani pavilion at "House of Friendship" within “International Army Games-2022” arousing great interest among visitors (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani pavilion at "House of Friendship" within “International Army Games-2022” arousing great interest among visitors (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani pavilion at "House of Friendship" within “International Army Games-2022” arousing great interest among visitors (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani pavilion at "House of Friendship" within “International Army Games-2022” arousing great interest among visitors (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani pavilion at "House of Friendship" within “International Army Games-2022” arousing great interest among visitors (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani pavilion at "House of Friendship" within “International Army Games-2022” arousing great interest among visitors (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more