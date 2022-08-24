Victims of 'Chiragov and Others v. Armenia' case visit Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Internally displaced persons, recognized as victims on the basis of the decision adopted in 2015 by the European Court of Human Rights in the 'Chiragov and Others v. Armenia' case, visited their native Lachin district, Trend reports.

Plenipotentiary Representative of Azerbaijan to the European Court Chingiz Asgarov accompanied the internally displaced persons on their way to Lachin.

The decision of the European Court of Human Rights on this case of a precedent nature is the first and so far the only document of an international judicial body recognizing the violation of the property rights of Azerbaijanis that were internally displaced persons during the Armenian occupation of territories, and confirming the fact of occupation. The ruling of the European Court of Human Rights notes that Armenia is responsible for all cases of human rights violations during the occupation.

Another obligation of Armenia in accordance with the court's resolution is to create a mechanism for considering the claims of Azerbaijani internally displaced persons directly to the Armenian state. However, over the past seven years, not only Armenia has not created this mechanism, but the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe hasn't exerted any influence on it for this. Also, Armenia has not paid compensation to Azerbaijani internally displaced persons for the seventh year, ignoring the decision of the European Court of Human Rights.