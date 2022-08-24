Veterans of first Karabakh war to fight until Armenia pays compensation - resident of Lachin city (VIDEO)

LACHİN, Azerbaijan, August 24. We, the veterans of the First Karabakh War, did not stop fighting against Armenia even after the war, resident of Lachin Fakhraddin Pashayev told Trend.

"We were looking for legal ways to achieve our goal. So we appealed to the European Court of Human Rights in 2005. About a year later, our applications were accepted for consideration. The court recognized our rights after 10 years, and Armenia was found guilty. Then, a year later, the European Court of Human Rights decided to pay compensation in the amount of 5,000 euros to each of the victims in the case 'Chiragov and Others v. Armenia'. Our lawyers have established compensation for moral damage inflicted on us in the amount of 50 million euros. Armenia still hasn't payed compensation. However, we believe that we will make them do it. We will not stop our fight against Armenia until we achieve a result," he said.