BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko in Cholpon-Ata city as part of his working visit to Kyrgyzstan on August 25, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the parties expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus in various fields.

An exchange of views also took place on other issues of mutual interest.