Azerbaijani minister of defense to visit Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov following the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will pay a working visit to Türkiye to participate in a series of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Victory Day, Trend reports via Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Victory Day (Zafer Bayramı) is a national holiday in Turkey, always celebrated on August 30th.

Victory Day commemorates the victory in the Battle of Dumlupınar which was the decisive battle in the Turkish War of Independence in 1922. The day also honours the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

The Turkish Republic was proclaimed on October 29th 1923, in the new capital of Ankara. Atatürk was elected as the first President. Victory Day was first celebrated on August 30th 1923, becoming a national holiday in 1935.