Azerbaijani servicemen taking part in multinational military exercises in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The ‘Noble Partner 2022’ multinational joint military exercises with the participation of Azerbaijan and the US are being held in Georgia, Trend reports via the country’s Defense Ministry.

The opening ceremony, held at the Vaziani military base near Tbilisi, was attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps along with officials from the Georgian Defense Ministry.

The purpose of the exercises is to increase the level of preparation and coordination to ensure a stable and secure environment in the Black Sea region, the ministry said.

Totally, more than 2,400 military servicemen from Georgia, Türkiye, Japan, Sweden, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, Greece, the UK, Slovakia, Norway, Hungary, Lithuania, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia and Poland are taking part in the exercises.