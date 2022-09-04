Azerbaijani FM meets up with UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov received UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Cultural Diplomacy Hedva Ser on September 3, Trend reports via Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Bayramov noted with pleasure Hedva Ser's activities in the name of peace and numerous projects implemented in this direction. He expressed gratitude for attention to the 'Youth Art Camp' carried out in Azerbaijan's Shusha city by Azerbaijani and Andorran National Commissions for UNESCO and Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan. Minister, emphasizing the importance Shusha city to Azerbaijan, informed about construction works being carried out in this city since its liberation, as well as various events of international significance. He brought to the attention that Azerbaijan has faced aggression from the first days of independence, then liberated its territories from occupation in the Second Karabakh war and is currently making efforts to normalize relations and ensure peace based on international law.

Hedva Ser thanked for the warm welcome, noting that this was the third time she was visiting Azerbaijan this year. She praised Azerbaijan's tolerance and the traditions of peaceful coexistence between different religions and ethnical groups in the country. Ambassador, speaking about the 'Road to peace' project, thanked Azerbaijan for supporting the project and added, in particular, that the monument to peace, of which she is the author, was unveiled in Baku back in 2015 with the participation of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

During the meeting, both sides talked about the work done by Azerbaijan on development in the humanitarian area, including science, education, culture, as well as the allocation of educational grants to students in developing countries and humanitarian aid to these countries, etc., and exchanged views on these issues.