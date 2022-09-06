Azerbaijani defense ministry meets with CEO of Israeli Rafael company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022) continues its work at Baku Expo Center, Trend reports via Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with CEO of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd Yoav Har-Even, who is on a visit to the country to participate in the exhibition.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on importance of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel and their contribution to regional security, also significance of such meeting and mutual visits to strengthen Azerbaijani-Israeli military ties was emphasized.