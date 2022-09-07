Azerbaijan showcases mobile unmanned surveillance complex at ADEX-2022 International Defense Exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Azerbaijan showcased a mobile unmanned surveillance complex at the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022) and the 13th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment (Securex Caspian-2022) continues at the Baku EXPO Center, Trend reports.

'Baigush' mobile unmanned surveillance complex is installed on the 'Guyrza' combat vehicle.

The operational and tactical mobile unmanned surveillance complex was created by the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan and Deftech private company.

This surveillance system can conduct an intelligence operation 24 hours a day at a distance of up to 100 meters. The drone can constantly monitor an area of 30-40 square kilometers.

Azerbaijani stands are in the first and third halls, as well as in open premises.

The country's defense industry at the exhibitions is presenting many innovations of local production, including systems for aviation, civil and military vessels, armored vehicles, electronic systems and many other devices and equipment.

The 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022) and the 13th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment (Securex Caspian-2022) will run until September 8.