Supreme Court of Azerbaijan releases four Armenian detainees (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 18:39)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The Supreme Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan held trials on a cassation appeal against four Armenian citizens involved in terrorist armed formations, Trend reports.

Following the Supreme Court's ruling, the decision of the Baku Court of Appeal dated November 26, 2021 regarding the convicts has been amended.

The punishment of the detainees was changed to imprisonment for a term of one year eight months 25 days. Their sentence was declared to have expired, and the citizens were immediately absolved from the penitentiary.

The rest of the decision of the Baku Court of Appeal dated November 26, 2021 was left unchanged.

The Armenian detainees have previously been sentenced to six years in jail by the verdict of the Baku Grave Crimes Court.