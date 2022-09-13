Turkish VP makes phone call to Azerbaijan's PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Vice President of Türkiye Fuat Oktay made a phone call to Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov on September 13, Trend reports referring to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The Turkish official expressed solidarity and support for Azerbaijan following Armenia's provocations on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.

Fuat Oktay offered condolences to Ali Asadov and the entire Azerbaijani people over the death of the country's military servicemen as a result of the large-scale provocations committed by Armenia.

Furthermore, Asadov stressed that Azerbaijan always feels fraternal support from Türkiye. He added that the Armenian armed forces' provocative actions along the inter-state border were resolutely suppressed.