Shelling Azerbaijani civilians - evidence of war crimes of Armenia, MPs say

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The shelling of Azerbaijani civilians is clear evidence of the war crimes of Armenia, Azerbaijani MP Sevinj Huseynova told Trend.

According to Huseynova, the Armenian side cannot respond to the Azerbaijani army on the battlefield, therefore it shells the civilians.

"We witnessed similar actions of the Armenian side during the 2020 second Karabakh war. Today, Armenia continues to commit crimes against the civilians of Azerbaijan. As is known, village residents Asim Musayev and Arzuman Orujov were injured as a result of the shelling by the Armenian armed forces," the MP said.

Besides, according to her, the Armenian armed units demonstrate their helplessness by targeting the civilian population.

"The international community must take measures to prevent the war crimes of Armenia. The Azerbaijani army gives a worthy response to the Armenian provocations, and the response of our army to the provocations on September 12 has become another lesson for Armenia,” she noted.

“Armenia must realize that there is no alternative to signing a peace treaty and that worthy response will be given to every provocation," added Huseynova.

MP Elshan Musayev said that the provocation of the Armenian armed forces is directed not only against the Azerbaijani military servicemen, but also against the civilian population.

"Armenia commits crimes against civilians, just like it did during the second Karabakh war. Civilians Asim Musayev and Arzuman Orujov were injured from Armenian shelling. Armenia terrorized the civilian population of Ganja and Tartar in the same way during the war,” Musayev reminded.

"International organizations mustn’t remain indifferent to these war crimes. Armenian terrorism is directed not only against Azerbaijan, but also against all mankind, and against regional stability," concluded the MP.