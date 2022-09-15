BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Armenia is far from fulfilling its international obligations, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Yashar Aliyev said at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Trend reports.

"We categorically reject the accusations made by the representative of Armenia. These accusations, which are completely delusional, distorted and deceitful, show how far Armenia is from fulfilling its international obligations and promoting peace, stability and cooperation in our region. It is ironic that a country like Armenia, which carried out aggression against Azerbaijan, held the sovereign territory of my country under occupation for about 30 years, carried out large-scale ethnic cleansing and committed other heinous crimes during the war, now it willingly speaks about the norms and principles that he constantly violates, and appeals with the hope of unlimited immunity to the UN Security Council, whose resolutions he refuses to comply with," Yashar Aliyev noted.