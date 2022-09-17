Mines laid by Armenian sabotage groups in direction of Azerbaijan's Dashkasan, Kalbajar, Lachin found (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Details added: first version posted on 12:18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. The engineering and sapper units of Azerbaijani army are clearing territories between the positions of the Azerbaijani army units and their supply routes from mines laid by sabotage groups of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Azerbaijan's Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin districts, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, as a result of de-mining activities carried out in the territory, 100 Armenian-made PMN-E and eight PMN-2 anti-personnel mines, as well as 10 anti-tank mines were found and neutralized.

The necessary measures for engineering support are ongoing.

Previously, during the night of September 12, Armenian armed forces units committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.