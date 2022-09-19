Azerbaijan-Israel agreement on air traffic recommended for consideration at Parliament's plenary session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Israel on air traffic" was recommended for consideration at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

The issue was included in today's meeting agenda of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship. Following discussions, the bill recommendations have been submitted for consideration at the plenary session of the Parliament.

The document reads that the Tel Aviv agreement of June 30, 2022 on establishing air communication between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Israel consists of 25 articles and additions. The contract provisions stem from the provisions of the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation as well. In accordance with the agreement, the sides have the right to designate one or more air carriers to perform the agreed services on the relevant routes.