Process of restoration of liberated territories of Azerbaijan moves at rapid pace - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Karabakh Revival Fund is ready to participate in all processes of restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of Karabakh Revival Foundation Rahman Hajiyev said this during a panel session on the topic 'Strengthening the culture economy', Trend reports.

"The cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan was also destroyed in the liberated territories during the occupation. This was done to complicate the process of returning former refugees and restoring the territories. Despite this, the process of restoring the territories is proceeding at a rapid pace. Karabakh Revival Fund is ready to participate in all processes restoration of the liberated territories, as well as the organization of relevant events in this regard," he stated.