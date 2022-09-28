Assistant of Azerbaijani President meets with representatives of well-known US analytical centers (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev discussed issues of partnership with Azerbaijan in the USA, Azerbaijani embassy in the US says, Trend reports.

The embassy reported that the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan met with representatives of well-known US analytical centers at the Heritage Foundation. The meeting discussed the Azerbaijani-American partnership, ongoing peace talks with Armenia, as well as regional and global issues.