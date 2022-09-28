Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Assistant of Azerbaijani President meets with representatives of well-known US analytical centers (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 28 September 2022 02:43 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev discussed issues of partnership with Azerbaijan in the USA, Azerbaijani embassy in the US says, Trend reports.

The embassy reported that the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan met with representatives of well-known US analytical centers at the Heritage Foundation. The meeting discussed the Azerbaijani-American partnership, ongoing peace talks with Armenia, as well as regional and global issues.

