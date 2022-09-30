Azerbaijan will at least double its gas exports to Europe – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30.We will increase our gas exports to Europe at least twice, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a press statement with President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, Trend reports.

"The Greece-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector project is indeed of historic importance. I am sure that this interconnector will enable the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe on a larger scale. At the same time, it will be of great benefit to energy security on the European continent.

As the President noted, a Memorandum on strategic partnership in the field of energy was recently signed between the European Union and Azerbaijan. According to this Memorandum, in the next few years, we will increase our gas exports to Europe at least twice, and there are opportunities to do that. Azerbaijan's confirmed gas reserves are at 2.6 trillion cubic meters. New and diversified gas transportation infrastructure allows us the opportunity to supply natural gas to many countries. Of course, the successes achieved in this field are also a good foundation for future plans," the head of state said.