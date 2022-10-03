Germany optimistic about prospects for further dev't of ties with Azerbaijan – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Germany is optimistic about the prospects for further development of relations with Azerbaijan, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann said at the event dedicated to the Day of German Unity, Trend reports.

"October 3rd commemorates the 32nd anniversary of the German reunification. Germany was lucky to unite peacefully and become a free part of Europe. Furthermore, this year marks the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Germany diplomatic relations, another memorable event," he stated.

According to the ambassador, over the past 30 years, ties between the two states have been developing successfully in various aspects – from culture and education to economy and trade.