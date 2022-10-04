Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan neutralizes mines laid by Armenian saboteurs in Dashkasan to commit provocation (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 4 October 2022 13:07 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The territory of Azerbaijan’s Dashkasan district is being cleared from mines laid during a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces [on September 12-14], Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“Our engineer-sappers detected and neutralized 452 Armenian-made E-001 M anti-personnel mines, laid by Armenian sabotage groups in the mentioned territory, in compliance with safety regulations,” the ministry said.

“The Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units continue activities on clearing the territories mined by the opposing side,” added the ministry.

