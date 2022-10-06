UN supports Azerbaijan's aspiration to return former IDPs to its liberated territories - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The UN supports Azerbaijan's aspiration to return a former internally displaced person to its liberated territories, Trend reports.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Azerbaijan Guido Ambroso made this remark during the Azerbaijan National Urban Forum on the 'Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda - as the leading force for restoration and reconstruction in the post-conflict period' topic.

According to him, this is a successful and sustainable decision.

"Azerbaijani government faces huge tasks in terms of construction and reconstruction,mine-clearance, as well as the creation of urban centers that are attractive to all social groups, as a long-term solution, within the framework of the Great Return program," Ambroso said.