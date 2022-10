BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan hinted about a possible meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters, Trend reports.

"Today is Vladimir Putin's birthday. A phone conversation took place during which I congratulated him. We also had discussions on the current situation. As for the meeting, it would be better if we can meet within three to four days," Erdogan said.