Politics Materials 8 October 2022 12:37 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani official names number of tourists to visit liberated territories until 2025

NAFTALAN, Azerbaijan, October 8. Nearly one million tourists are expected to visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan by 2025, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except the Shusha district) Emin Huseynov said at ‘Naftalan - synergistic source of health and tourism. New realities in the region’ international scientific and practical conference, Trend reports.

Huseynov noted that this testifies to even greater prospects.

"The development and restoration of Karabakh, including the correct realization of the tourism potential of the region, remains an honorable and responsible mission for each of us. Not only state structures, but also each of our citizens, as well as Azerbaijanis living abroad, should be mobilized in the implementation of this activity," he stressed.

