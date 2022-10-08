Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army meets with personnel of special forces (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. On October 8, First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel-General Kerim Veliyev visited the military unit of the Special Forces, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, Kerim Veliyev laid flowers at the bust of the great leader Heydar Aliyev and the memorial monument to martyrs-special forces. Then, a minute of silence was honored in memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and the shehids.

The Chief of the General Staff met with the personnel and conveyed the greetings of the Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov.

Colonel General Kerim Veliyev noted that the response measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army, including special forces, in the course of suppressing large-scale provocations by the Armenian armed forces, were highly appreciated by the President, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev. He emphasized that it is the duty of everyone to continue to justify the trust of the head of state, deeply aware of their responsibility.

The Chief of the General Staff set the appropriate tasks for the command to further increase the intensity of training and exercises in order to maintain a high level of tactical and special training and the professional level of special forces units.