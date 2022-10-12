Azerbaijani Ombudsman's National Preventive Group visits Armenian POWs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Following the instruction of Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, members of the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's National Preventive Group visited the Baku Detention Center of the Penitentiary Service without prior notice, the Ombudsman's Office told Trend on October 12.

According to the information, the aim of the visit, organized in accordance with Optional protocol to the UN Convention against torture and other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment and the Constitutional Law 'On the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan', was to study the conditions of detention and appeals in the institution, the state of ensuring the rights of detainees.

During the visit, which had doctors and psychologists of the NPG present, the Armenian servicemen who were captured after September 12,2022 were also received. In the course of confidential conversations, it was established that each detainee is provided with medical care, correspondence, access to information (television, etc.). The detained didn't express dissatisfaction with the conditions of detention and treatment.

Will be updated