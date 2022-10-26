Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani Embassy in Switzerland closely works with law enforcement to prevent attacks on embassy - ambassador

Politics Materials 26 October 2022 13:16 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland is closely cooperating with the country's law enforcement bodies to prevent attacks on the embassy building, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland Fuad Iskandarov said during press conference in Geneva, Trend reports.

According to him, amid the number of attacks on Azerbaijani embassies all over the world, this issue remains relevant.

"When I was working in Brussels, an attack was made on the newly opened embassy building in Belgium. Six employees were injured, the damage to the building amounted to 49,000 euros. Therefore, Azerbaijani Embassy in Switzerland began to actively work with local law enforcement bodies to prevent such cases," Iskandarov said.

