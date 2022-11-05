Azerbaijan expands funding sources for help to martyrs' families and immortalization of martyrs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The sources of funding to help martyrs' families and perpetuate the memory of martyrs will be expanded, Trend reports today's plenary meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan the draft law "On the immortalization of the name of martyrs and benefits provided to families of martyrs" submitted for discussion.

The document has been prepared in connection with the execution of the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan "On some measures to improve the state compulsory personal insurance" from 18 May 2021. According to the proposed changes to article 6 of the law, the number of sources of funds spent in this direction has been concretized and expanded. Thus, state compulsory personal insurance is added to these sources.

After discussions, the change was put to vote and adopted in the third reading.