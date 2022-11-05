TurkicWorld media platform, famous Turkish writer sign memorandum of co-op (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 14:26)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The TurkicWorld media platform and famous Turkish writer Ayse Gul Kara Zorlu have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC), Trend reports.

The memorandum was inked by Deputy Director General at Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu and Turkish writer Ayse Gul Kara Zorlu, who is the creator of the 'Shakrak' character. Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova also participated in the signing ceremony.

As part of the document, the TurkicWorld media platform will highlight news on the writer's book in Turkish, Russian and Azerbaijani languages.

The gamebook, which tells the adventures of a hero named Shakrak, is intended both for entertainment and education.

The event that took place following the signing ceremony at the Feyzullah Kiyiklik Palace for the Disabled in Bagcilar Municipality, was attended by teachers and children with vision impairments.

Mayor of Bagcilar Abdullah Ozdemir noted that Türkiye attaches great importance to creating characters based on local children's books.

"As a child, we were captivated by Batman and Superman fictional characters, however, it's nice to see how our children are growing up with local heroes. So, I'd like to thank people who have made great efforts for this purpose," he added.

The TurkicWorld media platform was launched in 2021 as a result of cooperation between the Trend News Agency and the Turkish Albayrak Media Group with the support of the Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.