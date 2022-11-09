Niagara Falls illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Niagara Falls was illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag on the occasion of November 9 - the State Flag Day at the initiative of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US, Trend reports via the embassy.

In connection with this initiative, the embassy sent a corresponding appeal to the management of the Niagara Falls State Park and received a positive decision regarding this appeal.

The flag, which is one of the official symbols of the Republic of Azerbaijan (along with the anthem and coat of arms), was first approved on November 9, 1918 by the Council of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first democratic republic in the Muslim East.

On October 18, 1991 by constitutional act "On State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan", the Republic of Azerbaijan, as the legal successor of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, restored its state symbols, including the state flag.

By the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated November 18, 2009, November 9 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as the State Flag Day.