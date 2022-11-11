US adopts first declaration on occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. An event dedicated to the Victory Day of Azerbaijan - November 8 was held in Brooklyn Borough Hall, New York, Trend reports on November 11.

Representatives of the Brooklyn administrative district, the diplomatic corps, the local community, Turkish and Jewish communities, diaspora activists from different US states took part in the event held with the support of State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan and following the initiative of US-Azerbaijan Women's Association and the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in New York.

Opening the event with an introductory speech, president of US-Azerbaijan Women's Association Munavvar Vahabova greeted the guests. Then the national anthems of Azerbaijan and the US were played, the memory of martyrs, who gave their lives in the name of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored.

The coordinator of the Congress of the Bukharian Jews of the USA and Canada, the editor-in-chief of the New York weekly "Bukharian Times" Rafael Nektalov, president of Uzbek community in US Abdumalik Akhmedov congratulated the Azerbaijanis of the world on the holiday.

They noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the heroic Azerbaijani army demonstrated its strength, resilience and struggle to the whole world in just 44 days. Azerbaijani people have achieved the greatest victory in the military and diplomatic areas.

It was brought to the attention that Azerbaijan, which has been a supporter of peace throughout history, is currently making great efforts to establish stability in the South Caucasus and carrying out large-scale work in the field of restoration and reconstruction of territories liberated from occupation.

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso congratulated the Azerbaijani community on the holiday and said that Azerbaijanis living in the metropolis play an active role in the socio-economic and cultural life of the city. He presented the declaration signed on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day to the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan, president of US-Azerbaijan Women's Association Munavvar Vahabova and head of the New York Cultural Center Telman Jalil.

Reynoso welcomed the promotion on the foreground of ensuring the unity and solidarity of Azerbaijanis around the world.

This is the first declaration adopted in the US on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

Thanking Reynoso, head Of Department at The State Committee for Diaspora Affairs of Azerbaijan Salhat Abbasova noted that she was glad to be with the Azerbaijani community in the US on these significant days, to convey the greetings of the Azerbaijani government and compatriots to the participants of the event.

Abbasova also said that Azerbaijan, committed to multicultural traditions, gave the world such brilliant thinkers, scientists and composers as Nizami Ganjavi, Uzeyir Hajibeyov, Lotfi Zadeh, and the importance of the fact that the country is on the path of sustainable development, "smart" villages are being built on the liberated lands and cities for the return of former refugees and internally displaced persons to their native lands, all the necessary conditions have been created for global companies wishing to invest in the development of Karabakh.

Then a documentary called "Iron Fist" about the second Karabakh war was shown.

President at National Music & Global Culture Society, laureate of international competitions, honored Artist of Azerbaijan, famous pianist Nargiz Aliyarova, tar player Telman Aliyev, saz player Timur Ismailov, singers Veronika Yakubova, Rizvan Aliyev and Roya Aliyeva performed in the artistic part of the event.

The concert program included works by Azerbaijani composers. The "Sari gelin" dance performed by Gulshen Marshal was demonstrated. Within the framework of the event, an exhibition of paintings by pupils of the "My Way" Child and Youth Development Center dedicated to Azerbaijan was organized.

Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Yashar Aliyev and Consul General at the Consulate of General of Republic of Türkiye Reyhan Özgür also participated in the event.