BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States has been replaced, Trend reports on November 11.

This became known during the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand.

Thus, Baghdad Amreyev was replaced by Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

The 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States is being held today in Samarkand.