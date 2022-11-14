Azerbaijan exposes spy network set up by Iranian special services (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. State Security Service of Azerbaijan continues a number of operational and investigative measures to prevent intelligence and subversive activities carried out by the special services of Iran against Azerbaijan and expose the created spy network, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's State Security Service.

It was established that Zahir Askarov, who worked as a ship captain at the Caspian Oil Fleet, was involved in secret cooperation by representatives of the special services of Iran during religious training in the Iranian city of Qom. Following their instructions, he collected information about companies and representative offices of foreign states operating in Azerbaijan, the place and time of naval exercises in the Caspian Sea, cargo delivered to oil platforms, in order to use this information to the detriment of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and defense capability.

Askarov committed high treason by engaging in espionage and providing sensitive information via phone, as well as through directly during meetings with these persons in Iran.

Another investigation established that Elnur Rasulov, being in Iran for treatment in 2018, agreed to cooperate with Iran's special services.

Will be updated