Azerbaijani Ombudsman addresses international organizations on French Senate resolution (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva sent a statement to international organizations and other structures in connection with the anti-Azerbaijani resolution adopted by the French Senate on November 15, Trend reports.

The statement said that along with being a biased, untruthful, double-standard piece of paper, the French Senate resolution is an indicator of a crisis in international law, international humanitarian law, and international human rights law in France.

According to the statement, this resolution of the country's Senate, which hasn't raised any objections against Armenian atrocities on the Azerbaijani historical lands for 30 years, is an example of disrespect for human rights and freedoms. The Armenian vandalism resulted in the death on injuries of thousands of civilians, including children and women, as well as in serious humanitarian problems in the region.

"The UN Charter is among the documents binding on all UN member states, including the French state. Once again we remind the French senators of the UN Charter's 2nd Article, the Helsinki Final Act of 1975, and the principles enshrined in these documents, particularly non-interference in matters falling within the domestic jurisdiction, inviolability of borders, respect for the territorial integrity, and fundamental human rights and freedoms," said the statement.

Besides, the statement noted that the Ombudsman repeatedly sent appeals to the international community with information about war crimes committed by the leadership of Armenia, the contamination of Azerbaijani lands with mines, non-provision of any information by Armenia about the fate of more than 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis, and about other actions of Armenia, which contradict to universal and international law principles.

The resolution adopted by the French Senate, according to the statement, nothing mentioned about the almost 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, its massacres of civilians, the looting of Azerbaijani cities and villages, the gross violation of the rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis, and the policy of ethnic cleansing carried out by Armenia on the historical lands of Azerbaijan.

The statement further said that the world hasn’t either forgotten the violence, the mass cruelty committed by France against the Algerian people, and the massacre policy, which resulted in the death of 1.5 million Algerians.

Along with the above, the statement noted with regret that the French Senate MPs, instead of drawing lessons from history, want by adopting this resolution to create new hotbeds of conflict by inciting national and religious hatred.

"I strongly condemn this resolution of the French Senate, regard it as a provocative step which will undermine peace, stability and progress in the region and lead to the violation of human rights and freedoms," added the statement.

The statement was sent to the UN Secretary General, the UN Security Council, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the UN Human Rights Council, the leaders of UNICEF, UNESCO, the European Union, Council of Europe, OSCE, international and European ombudsman institutions, Asian Ombudsman Association of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Association of Ombudsmen of the member states of this organization.

Besides, it was sent to Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the European Network of Ombudsmen for Children's Rights, the International Peace Bureau, ombudsmen of different countries and national human rights institutions, embassies of Azerbaijan and of foreign states in the country, as well as its diaspora organizations.