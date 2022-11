BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. A total of 34,500 apartments and private houses will be built in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojavand, Zangilan, Kalbajar, Lachin, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Tartar and Khojaly district from 2022 through 2026, Trend reports.

This is envisaged by the 'First state program on the Great Return to Azerbaijan's liberated territories'.