Azerbaijani FM, Russian president's special rep address measures to build regional confidence (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. A meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Special Representative of Russian President on International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy was held on November 17, the Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The sides discussed humanitarian and cultural issues on a bilateral and regional basis, as well as measures to build regional confidence.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed on the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations in the post-Karabakh conflict period.

The Russian official stressed the importance of Azerbaijan's peace efforts. He expressed readiness to support the implementation of joint activities in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.